Governor’s statement on Montana’s 22nd COVID-19 death

June 26, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, the state’s 22nd death.

“I am sad to hear of another Montanan lost to COVID-19 and I am holding their loved ones and community in my thoughts. Each loss is a sobering reminder that this virus is still here and of the duty we all have. We cannot be passive. Each of us must take actions that mitigate the spread of this virus to protect our fellow Montanans.”

Notification of the death was provided by Rosebud County Health Department.