Governor’s statement on Montana’s 19th COVID-19 death

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 19th death in the state.
“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another. The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”
Notification of the death was provided by Big Horn County.
Comments
Heather says
I’m at the point that people must take responsibility for their own health. If you are amongst a vulnerable population, limit your trips to the store and other places, ALWAYS wear face coverings and continue to be diligent about washing hands and limiting your exposure to others. We as a whole should wear face coverings when at stores and continue to social distance. Everyone should be careful and considerate of others by maintaining a proper social distance. If we do our part, we can beat this virus. We must work together for this to happen.
Randy McIntyre says
I am quite surprised how few shoppers wear a mask and that staff at some stores don’t wear them either. Maybe if our newspapers and other media took more responsibility in expressing that the danger is not over. This should still be front page news.
Erik says
Such a Tragic reminder that we are still vulnerable need to take precautions to Protect ourselves And our familys
Cindy Donahoe says
I think everyone shopping or working in buildings should wear mask. No buildings not even all hospital rooms have reverse flow air to prevent virus spread but no one seems to comprehend the contagiousness of the virus and his its spread
Marilyn says
I’m sure our state opened to soon. Can’t live in fear but you can live in health.
Linda says
I think that more people, especially the tourists should be wearing masks to protect each other.
Scr says
I do totally agree we don’t always know what state they come from and can be infected
Sandra Fisher says
I agree with Pam Hagen’s comment (above).
Pam Hagen says
Governor Bullock, please keep Montana in Phase ll or back to Phase l so our state can get a better handle on this virus. Please, no more sick or dead.