Governor issues statement on Montana 18th COVID-19 death

June 5, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, the 18th death in the state.

“We have lost another Montanan to COVID-19. All of Montana stands with the family and friends of this person as they grieve. I ask that Montanans remain cautious and continue to act with the health and safety of their neighbors in mind.”

Notification of the death was provided by Big Horn County, marking the county’s first death to the virus.