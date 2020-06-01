FWP to open offices, visitor centers to customers June 3

As the state moves into Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky Plan, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offices and visitor centers will open to the public June 3.

FWP offices have been closed since late March due to Montana’s COVID-19 pandemic response. As the public returns, strict adherence to Phase 2 guidelines will be critical: stay at home if you feel sick, make sure to frequently wash and sanitize your hands, and maintain at least six feet of distance from other people.

FWP front offices around the state will be set up to help facilitate these simple guidelines, including marking floors to help keep people spaced out, providing hand sanitizer for customers, and glass dividers between front counter staff and customers.

“We’re looking forward to having our customers back in our regional and local lobbies and visitor centers,” said FWP Director Martha Williams. “We’ve worked hard to prepare our buildings to keep our public and staff safe.”

Please note that many FWP employees are still working remotely, so for business beyond front desk license purchases and other related information, please plan to reach out to the appropriate staff member directly by phone or email or ask front desk staff for contact information.

For more information on FWP’s COVID-19 response, please go online to fwp.mt.gov/COVID19.