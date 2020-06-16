Estate Sale – Cranston Plastics

Unusual, Interesting Sale–Cranston Plastics Estate! 410 Church St.. Stevi 6/18–9 to 4, 6/19–9 to 1. Partial rolls of vinyl, every kind of buckles, grommets, rolls of rope, large and small tarps, interesting car parts, office supplies, tools, compressor, file cabinets, dressers, lamps, occasional table, space heaters, backpack, carpet, shelving, and more household items, plus more. Don’t wear white, there are 7 stalls with lots of dust and stuff to dig through beyond the main building. Not everything is priced; make an offer!! We encourage you to wear masks and bring trucks and boxes. You will need to bag or box your items. No earlies. Cash only.

