Marcus Daly Hospital to lift temporary visitor restrictions

On Monday, June 8th, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH) and its facilities are lifting the temporary visitor restrictions. These were imposed on March 14th, the date COVID-19 pandemic reached Montana.

“The temporary visitor restrictions have been in place for over 12 weeks,” said Troy Hanson, Chief Operating Officer of MDMH and one of three Incident Commanders. “Protecting patients and caregivers as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic has been a top priority and a critical component of providing quality care in a safe environment.”

“Together with our governor, community, Ravalli County Public Health and other entities, we have controlled and managed the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state and in the valley. These efforts allowed us to reopen all services on April 30th, and on May 5th, we began providing elective surgeries,” shared Hanson. “During the reopening phase, we continue to monitor and test the policies and procedures put in place to care for all patients. We are confident that our staff and facilities are safe and understand the importance of visitors to patients.”

As Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital welcomes visitors, it will continue to maintain a safe environment, therefore visitors are limited to two per patient. In addition, the screening process will continue for all entering MDMH facilities; this includes a temperature check and hand hygiene. Also, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. To conserve personal protective equipment, when entering the MDMH facilities, please bring a mask with you. If you are experiencing flu-like, respiratory symptoms, call the MDMH Respiratory Service Team at (406) 375-4762, they will assist you.

Open to Visitors and Patients:

Monday through Friday

Hospital Main Entrance – 7:30 am to 5:00 pm

Bitterroot Physician Clinic – 7:45 am to 5:00 pm

Rehabilitation Center – 7 am to 6 pm

Sleep Center – 8 am to 4:30 pm

Surgery Center – Doors open at 6 am

Medical Clinics – Open during regular business hours

24 hours, seven days a week

Emergency Department

MDMH also reminds you not to put your health on hold, schedule your appointment today. Visit MDMH.org for more information.