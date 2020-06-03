Daines secures over $1.2 million for Montana’s hospitals and frontline healthcare heroes to respond to COVID-19

U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced today that Montana will be receiving an additional $1,215,034 from the CARES Act to support hospitals and other health care entities to train workforces, expand telemedicine, obtain supplies and equipment, and assist in the coordination of local health care facilities across Montana in response to COVID-19.

“This funding is critical for Montana hospitals and healthcare facilities so they can continue to fight against COVID-19,” Daines said. “I’m glad to have secured this funding for Montana and I will continue working to ensure the needs of our hospitals and healthcare heroes are met during this crisis.”

In addition to directly supporting health care capacity for the COVID-19 patient surge, this funding will advance the mission of the National Special Pathogen System to enhance national capacity and capability to respond to highly infectious diseases now and in the future.