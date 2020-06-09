Daines fights for indigenous people

By Hailey Peabody, Corvallis

Senator Steve Daines is a man of diligent, honest work and keeping to his word. These qualities are evident in the keen attention he pays to the needs of Montana’s Native American population.

Daines’ support for Native American communities earned him the recognition of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Little Shell had long fought for federal recognition without success, until the cause was championed by Senator Daines in Congress. After the introduction of many similar measures in bills in Congress, Daines finally helped win federal recognition of Little Shell in the summer of 2019.

Daines has also been a crucial voice to raise awareness and inspire action to fight the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. He has introduced resolutions to raise public awareness on this crisis, and has bolstered resources to fight it by passing the SURVIVE Act and the Tribal Law and Order Reauthorization and Amendments Act.

Daines represents all Montanans, and I am happy to be supporting him this November.