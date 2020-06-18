Clarification on Ravalli County COVID-19 cases

June 17, 2020

As of 4 pm. on Wednesday, June 17, Ravalli County still has 5 active cases:

Case #1 female in 60-70

Case #2 female in 10-20

Case #3 female in 20-30

Case #4 male in 20-30

Case #5 female in 20-30

Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the State map due to two cases having out of state addresses. Ravalli County did not have another case today, the State map was updated to include case #5 that we had counted yesterday.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.