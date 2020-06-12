Another positive COVID-19 case in Ravalli County

June 12, 2020

As of 4 pm. today, Ravalli County now has confirmation from the State Lab on the presumptive case from June 11, according to the Ravalli County Department of Public Health. This case is a male in his 30’s, and is travel related.

The department is waiting on confirmation of a presumptive positive case from the Montana State Lab. This case is a female in her 30’s and was a contact to the other June 11th case (a woman in her 60’s) which was also confirmed.

All three cases are isolated and their contacts are in quarantine.

The Health Department urges the public to remember COVID-19 is not gone. Continue to wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing – per Montana’s Phase Two.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.