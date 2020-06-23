A short list of 30

By Forrest G. Curley, Hamilton

The people of the Bitterroot Valley are precious in the eyes of God!

I’ve given considerable time and thought to this communication. I owe it because of the kindness that I have received in this valley. Having shown me such, I thank you all. Now here’s the deal. I try to avoid making broad spectrum observations and stereotyping at all times. Life just isn’t that simple. We all are in need of something. It could be time, money, health, work, spiritual nourishment, whatever. We all want. We all need. The question is, ‘Do we need to pay such a high price for our wants?’

Some people seem to think that the introduction of marijuana to this area is of the utmost importance. Under the guise of humanitarian effort, they may be cloaking the age-old issue of monetary profit. Once again greed, gain, and fear of survival raise their ugly heads. Wearing, of course, their pleasant masks. Oh, but if we could be true to ourselves, what a lovely world this would be. In the course of my personal history I have found the following short list of observations to be true and accurate.

1. Young marijuana users are much more likely to drop out of high school.

2. Families are being destroyed.

3. Lazy slothful attitudes abound.

4. Young panhandlers increase in numbers.

5. Neighbors live behind locked driveway gates, no longer friends.

6, Gunshots are heard repeatedly and daily as warnings to stay away.

7. The freedom to hunt and fish becomes less and less.

8. The fish die in poisoned streams.

9. Dogs die and people become ill due to the invasion of blue algae.

10. Water wars abound.

11. Murders and assaults are more frequent. Interesting because it’s supposed to be such a peaceful drug.

12. Missing person posters are seen in grocery stores, gas stations, post offices, etc.

13. You cannot hike in the woods for fear of being shot.

14. The police can become as corrupt as the growers.

15. Apprehension prevails.

16. Mental health issues increase.

17. Church attendance decreases.

18. A very small percentage of the medical marijuana ever reaches the sick.

19. Most of the monies leave the community.

20. Old friends and partners become enemies.

21. Men are often kidnapped and forced to work for growers using the families as hostages.

22. Innocence dies.

23. Dependence upon the habit permeates the mind, body, culture, economy, moral fiber and all aspects of human existence.

24. Misunderstanding and confusion prevail.

25. Psychological warfare runs rampant.

26. Freedom ends in the name of freedom.

27 Individuality dies in the name of individual rights.

28. Many people become what the drug determines, all the while denying that it is happening.

29. Good loving people are duped into falsehood.

30. Priests preach in the church of marijuana.

I’ve tried to be without emotion or exaggeration while composing this letter. These are but a few of the facts that I have experienced concerning this issue. I’ve been there. I’ve seen it. These conditions exist today. Please protect yourselves and your loved ones with wisdom and the knowledge that I have given you today. Do not allow yourselves to be seduced. Take a closer look at this presence in your community. ‘To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.’ –Chinese proverb. None of this is imaginary. It’s all true.

Something to think about. Your mind is worth it! Once again your enemy raises its ugly head. Legalizing marijuana at 21 is only a step in the wrong way.