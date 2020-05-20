Update on COVID-19 cases in Ravalli County

From the Ravalli County Public Health Department:

May 20, 2020

As of noon today, there eight positive COVID-19 results, and one negative result. All of the positive case personnel are in isolation.

Contact tracing of 30 plus people continues. To the best of our knowledge – the Public Health Department – it is travel related and not community spread. We know the names of the people that were in contact with the nine cases.

There are no changes in the schedule for opening businesses, gatherings etc. Governor Bullock announced Phase Two of Montana Reopening effective June 1, 2020. See Montana Reopening, May 15 on the internet or call the Montana hotline at 888-333-0461.

We know that rumors are rampant regarding the nine cases over the weekend. The cooperation and openness of the people involved over the weekend has enabled the Public Health Department to make as much progress as it has with contact tracing, and at the same time protect the privacy of those involved. We realize there is more information that the public wants and will continue to balance the needs of the privacy with the well-being of the public. Please contact the Public Health Office if you have any questions.

The best course of action is to continue to distance, wear masks and limit the number of people together. If you are uncomfortable with a situation, make a personal change, and respect the decisions of others.

Please call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.

###