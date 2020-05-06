TAX APPEAL NOTICE

The Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board will be in session from July 1 through December 31, 2020 for the business of hearing appeals of property valuations set by the Montana Department of Revenue. Any taxpayer who disagrees with the appraised value of his or her property may file an appeal with the Ravalli County Tax Appeal Board on or before the first Monday in June or within 30 days of receipt of a Notice of Classification and Appraisal, or Notice to Change Valuation (property assessment notice), whichever is later. All taxpayers may appeal their property valuation once per appraisal cycle. Appeal forms are available from Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S 4th St, Hamilton.

BS 5-6-20. MNAXLP