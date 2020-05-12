Stevi Board of Adjustments 5-21-20

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 21, 2020

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via electronic meeting for the purpose of considering a Petition for Variance from David Laursen, owner of 106 E. 4th Street.

The Petition for Variance requests the Board to approve a variance of the following local zoning regulations:

Development Code, Section 10-176 (j) – Off-Street Parking

a. The required number of off-street parking spaces is a total of ten (10) spaces. The petition requests that the number of required off-street parking spaces be adjusted to three (3) spaces. The remaining required spaces would be available as on-street parking spaces.

The public hearing will be held by electronic means and live-streamed on the Town’s website and Facebook page. Written comments may be mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 5:00 p.m. May 21, 2020 or may be emailed to [email protected] Citizens should consult the Citizen Guide for Town of Stevensville Virtual Public Meetings and Citizen Participation on the Town’s website for information about how to participate in virtual public meetings. Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

BS 5-13, 5-20-20