State Fund announces grants for COVID-19 PPE expenses

On Thursday, Montana State Fund (MSF), Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, announced a personal protective equipment (PPE) grant program designed to assist COVID-19 high-risk and vulnerable frontline businesses and workers. The grants, which consist of infrared thermometers, KN95 and trifold medical masks, will be available to approximately 2,000 MSF policyholders beginning next week.

Qualifying policyholders include: Firefighters, EMTs, Police, Physician Offices, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Grocery and Drug Stores, Social Services Organizations and Group Homes.

In addition to PPE grants,​ at the onset of the COVID outbreak, MSF announced an optional premium deferral for all policyholders, and blocked all policies from cancellation through June 30, 2020. MSF also previously donated 1,000 N95 masks to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

“Montana State Fund prides itself on helping protect policyholders and their workers; this has never been more important than during this pandemic,” said MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard. “We are eager to partner with Montana businesses and organizations in an effort to combat COVID-19. It is our belief that by doing so, they can safely provide essential services necessary to their communities.”

Policyholders who qualify will receive a letter in the coming days directing them to a website to submit their application for a PPE grant. The application deadline is 5:00pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and is subject to change based on demand. 100 infrared thermometers, 15,000 medical tri-fold masks and 15,000 KN95 masks (CDC whitelisted) are available. Due to limited quantities, requested amounts cannot be guaranteed.