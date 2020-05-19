Six more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ravalli County

Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office May 19, 2020 Ravalli County Public Health reports six of the 9 pending tests have been confirmed by the State lab as positive for COVID-19. There are still 3 tests pending connected to this investigation. The individuals are all male, 4 of the cases are in the 10-20 age range with the other 2 in their 60’s. These 7 new cases are being classified as a cluster outbreak, meaning they were all together. Early investigation indicates that travel plays a role. The first case is currently hospitalized; the other 6 are isolated at home. Public Health continues to investigate and to date have placed over 30 identified contacts in quarantine. This is an ongoing investigation. Public Health is endeavoring to release the most up to date information on the COVID-19 situation as quickly as it can be confirmed. We appreciate the community’s patience and want to thank all those contacted to date for their continued cooperation in quarantining. Citizens are encouraged to be vigilant in their hygiene practice. Frequent handwashing and physical distancing remain your best defense. Stay strong, Ravalli County.