By Rachel Bartlett, Stevensville

To those who believe in the sanctity of life, I feel it is my God given right and duty to inform those who are pro-life, as to what has happened at the last session of the legislature regarding HB 658. This bill is called the Montana Medicaid Expansion program.

According to the Montana Family Foundation’s interpretation, the bill does increase abortion availability in the state of Montana. It increases it in this way: A woman who isn’t pregnant who enrolls through Medicaid Expansion and then later becomes pregnant is not “kicked off” Medicaid Expansion and bumped to Medicaid coverage: she stays on Medicaid Expansion with Montana receiving reimbursement at the higher, federal matching rate of 90% (vs. the lower federal matching rate for traditional Medicaid of 65%). So Medicaid Expansion affords additional pregnancy–related coverage beyond that provided under Medicaid.

The expanded services for abortions provided by this Medicaid Expansion program include “family planning services” which abortion providers like Planned Parenthood provide. Because of the expanded coverage, increase in services, more taxpayer dollars and Planned Parenthood’s influence, pregnant women have little incentive to keep their children.

Fifteen studies have shown that abortion rates increased when Medicaid funding increased. Therefore, by Expanding Medicaid there is an increase in the availability of abortions in Montana. There is no way that those who voted for Medicaid Expansion can argue their case that Medicaid Expansion will not increase abortion availability.

This information is very important, because voters who are pro-life need to know which legislator in their district is consistent in their support of pro-life issues. In this instance, Theresa Manzella is the legislator who best supports conservative ideals and values and is consistent in that support. It takes courage and bravery to stand against the crowd. This is the kind of proven leadership we need.