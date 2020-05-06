RFP – Grants Administrator

Request for Proposals

Grants Administrator Services

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for Grants Administrator services for Edward Bridge Replacement Project.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk & Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second floor) Hamilton, Montana 59840 until May 18 by 9:30 a.m. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners on May 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 21 5 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department a t 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Qualifications, contact John Horat at the Ravalli County Road Department – 406-363-2733.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 5-6, 5-13-20. MNAXLP