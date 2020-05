By Archie L. Thomas and Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

We love the return to normalcy from the season’s first Hamilton Farmers Market. The hardworking vendors’ first spring harvest is regenerative. In these conflicted times, they further enhance the Bitter Root Valley’s rich sense of community.

Even the signs and bumper stickers on display provide revealing unique Bitter Root approaches to political thought… “Vote Republican” versus “Think it’s not illegal yet.”