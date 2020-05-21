Rent, mortgage assistance available to Montanans impacted by COVID-19

Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce is reminding Montanans that $50 million is available for rent and mortgage assistance for Montanans who have lost a job or income as a result of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to make sure Montanans can stay in their homes and have access to needed financial support to weather the economic impact of the novel Coronavirus,” Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “I encourage Montanans who’ve lost income or a job because of COVID-19 to learn more about the Emergency Housing Assistance program and apply before June payments are due.”

The Emergency Housing Assistance program provides rent, security deposit, mortgage payment, and/or hazard insurance assistance as-needed for Montanans who have lost a job or substantial income loss as a result of COVID-19. The program is funded through Montana’s allocation of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Initial payments may include up to three months assistance where the eligible household can demonstrate arrears for April and May, with continuable inability to make their June payment. Montana Housing has streamlined the certification process for landlords and mortgage servicers. Payments will be made directly to the tenant’s landlord or to a homeowner’s mortgage servicer.

Montana Housing will pay the difference between 30 percent of the household’s current gross monthly income and their eligible housing assistance costs, up to $2,000 a month. Household income limits range from $75,000-$125,000 based on family size. Montanans receiving other forms of housing assistance are not eligible.

Montana Housing has made available an income calculator to estimate a monthly payment. Apply now at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.