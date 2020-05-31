Ravalli County Public Health update 5-30-20

May 30, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today there is one positive COVID-19 case in Ravalli County. This case is currently in isolation at home. This case is a male, in the age range 50-60. This case is a contact to a previous case.

Tests: When COVID-19 testing started, only people that had symptoms were being tested. The Public Health Department, could most likely tie the specific number of tests directly to people with symptoms and have an accurate number of pending tests.

Now, people are getting tested before surgery and are getting tested at medical offices throughout the state. The Ravalli County Public Health Department staff always gets the test results, but don’t necessarily know the exact number of pending tests. Also, the test results come in throughout the day. To give the most accurate, timely information, we will only report the number of positive tests.

Wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing – per Montana’s Phase One.

Contact the Public Health Office at 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.