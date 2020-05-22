Ravalli County COVID-19 update 5-22-20

May 22, 2020

As of 11 a.m. today, there eight positive COVID-19 cases in Ravalli County; seven people are isolated, and one person is hospitalized. People that tested positive are in isolation.

All of the test results that had been submitted to the State earlier this week returned negative. There are no pending tests as of 11 a.m. today.

Wear masks, distance, wash hands and surfaces, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing – per Montana’s Phase One.

Have a safe weekend.

County offices will be closed Monday, May 25th, in honor of Memorial Day.

Please call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.