Ravalli County COVID-19 update 5-21-20

May 21, 2020

As of noon today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the last week remains at 8 cases in Ravalli County; 7 people are isolated, and 1 person is hospitalized. All of the positive case personnel are in isolation.

There are 18 pending tests from Ravalli County.

Due to the ever-changing numbers of contacts through contact tracing, and people going in and out of quarantine, only positive tests, and the pending number of cases will be reported.

The best course of action is to continue to distance, wear masks and limit the number of people together. If you are uncomfortable with a situation, make a personal change, and respect the decisions of others.

Please call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.