Ravalli County COVID-19 update 5-21-20

May 21, 2020
As of noon today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the last week remains at 8 cases in Ravalli County; 7 people are isolated, and 1 person is hospitalized. All of the positive case personnel are in isolation.
There are 18 pending tests from Ravalli County.
Due to the ever-changing numbers of contacts through contact tracing, and people going in and out of quarantine, only positive tests, and the pending number of cases will be reported.
The best course of action is to continue to distance, wear masks and limit the number of people together. If you are uncomfortable with a situation, make a personal change, and respect the decisions of others.
Please call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.
Comments
Michael says
Why is it a secret where these cases originated. Stock farm migrant workers?
Editor says
We are unable to verify that. The Public Health Department will not give out any information about the individuals due to HIPAA rules.
William Charles says
Currently today Friday the 22nd 22nd there are newscasters at the gate at the stock farm so watch the news tonight and they are seasonal workers.
Mike N Stevensville says
Michael: your (reliable) source, please?
William Charles says
No one is supposed to know. That’s why.