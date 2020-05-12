Parks & Rec Supervisor – Stevensville

The Town of Stevensville is seeking an energetic and driven individual to lead the Town’s Parks & Recreation Department. The work performed by this position involves the leadership, coordination and oversight of the Stevensville Parks and Recreation Department. The position is responsible to plan, direct, manage, and oversee the programs, activities and operations of the Department including Recreation and Aquatics to coordinate assigned activities with other Town departments and outside agencies; and to provide highly responsible and complex support to the Mayor. Visit www.townofstevensville.com/jobs for application materials, or contact Robert Underwood at 406-777-5271.

