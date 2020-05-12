Park Attendants – Stevensville

The Town of Stevensville Parks & Recreation Department is currently seeking Park Attendants to provide friendly guest service, safe operations, informing guests of rules, and ensuring cleanliness of park areas. The position is responsible to perform daily preventative and corrective maintenance and custodial functions for park facilities, ensuring a clean and positive experience for all guests and park system users. The Park Attendant provides onsite services to patrons under the general supervision of the Parks & Recreation Director. Visit www.townofstevensville.com/jobs for application materials, or contact Robert Underwood at 406-777-5271.

