Notice to Creditors – Shirley Moore

Kenneth Bransby
Bransby Law Finn, P.C.
515 Main Street
Stevensville, Montana 59870
Phone: (406) 777-1000
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY P. MOORE, Decedent
Cause No.: DP-20-40/7
Dept. No.: 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Thomas Allen Moore, ℅ Bransby Law Firm, P.C., 515 Main Street, Stevensville, .Montana 59870, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 7th day of May, 2020.
THOMAS ALLEN MOORE
State of Montana )
:ss
County of Ravalli )
This instrumenting was signs for acknowledged before me on May 7,2020 by Thomas Allen Moore.
/s/ Lisa Radcliffe Wallace
Notary Public for the State of Montana
LISA RADCLIFFE WALLACE
NOTARY PUBLIC for the State of Montana
Residing at Florence MT
My Commission Expires April 09, 2022.
BS 5-13, 5-20, 5-27-20. MNAXLP
