MDT to resume pavement preservation work in Stevensville

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will return to Stevensville beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020 to continue work on the Stevensville Pavement Preservation Project, according to Matt Straub, MDT Engineering Project Manager.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Stevensville to finish this project,” Straub said. “Pavement preservation keeps roads from falling into serious disrepair, extending their useable lives with minimal investment and disruptions.”

Pavement preservation covers a range of techniques used to keep Montana roads in good condition; this project includes milling, paving and chip sealing. Milling and paving were completed last year and now crews will return to Stevensville for chip sealing. After chip sealing occurs, the roadway needs to cure 30 days and then crews will return to finish the project with roadway striping work.

MDT, in conjunction with Schellinger Construction and Riverside Contracting will begin the chip sealing work on May 26, with the work expected to take three to four days. The schedule is weather dependent as chip sealing requires the absence of rain or moisture. Any delays to the anticipated schedule will be communicated with the public and members of the media.

The project area includes:

Eastside Highway/Main Street: from 1.2 miles south of Stevensville to 1 mile north west of town; and

US-93: McCalla Creek Bridge to approximately ¾ miles north of Kootenai Creek Rd.

Chip sealing along East Side Highway will extend to the curb, impacting parking on Main Street. Motorists traveling in the construction zone should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, reduced speeds, and single lane traffic guided by pilot cars.

When traveling during construction season, MDT asks that motorists watch for the “cone zone” and for workers on the highway. These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast moving vehicles, and while they make every effort to work safely, they are counting on motorists to pay attention, slow down, and be careful passing through a work zone. More information about Montana’s highway safety programs can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/visionzero/plans/.

To subscribe to email project updates, contact Melissa Shannon at [email protected]. For SMS texting updates: Text “Stevi” to 555-888.