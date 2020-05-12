Hearing on Open Lands Bonds for Ben White FAS 5-21-20

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a public hearing on the C. Ben White Memorial Fishing Access Site Application for Ravalli County’s Open Lands Bond Program on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the County administrative building, located at 215 South 4th Street, in Hamilton, MT. The project is a single parcel with 96 acres and the property is located on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River, six (6) miles south of Darby, and is located south of the intersection at West Fork and Conner Cut-Off Road.

Bitter Root Land Trust is the applicant. Information describing the proposals are available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing. Submit email comments to: [email protected], and questions can be asked by phone at 406-375-6530.

In accordance with Executive Order No. 2-2020 and Phase 1 of Governor Steve Bullock’s directive for the State of Montana under State of Emergency Declaration for COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, any Advisory Boards which meet (regardless of location) shall be required to meet social distancing requirements. If the board cannot meet Phase 1 requirements, the meeting shall be cancelled until the board can meet those requirements or Phase 2 is implemented. The public occupancy of the Commissioners’ meeting room is limited to 12 seats. Overflow public participation will be accommodated via teleconference and internet. Please check the website for cancellation notices or for further details.

