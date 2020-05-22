Flags to fly at half-staff for coronavirus victims

Governor’s Proclamation

I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 out of respect for the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic and their families.

Together, we mourn every life that has been claimed by the novel coronavirus in Montana and around the Nation. To date, 93,061 Americans have lost their lives to this horrific disease and it continues to claim more than 1,000 American lives each day. Each of those deaths leaves behind countless loved ones who mourn the loss of a parent, sibling, child, or friend.

My heart and the hearts of all Montanans go out especially to the 16 Montanans whose deaths were caused by COVID-19 and to their families and friends.

Dated this 22nd day of May 2020.

STEVE BULLOCK

Governor