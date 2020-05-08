Fingerprinting service to resume

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office will resume public fingerprinting on Tuesday, May 12th. Fingerprints will be taken on an appointment only basis by calling 406-375-4080. In an effort to catch up on the backlog of fingerprinting caused by COVID-19 restrictions, appointments can be made for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To limit crowding in the Justice Center lobby, appointments are mandatory. Additionally, persons wishing to be fingerprinted must wear a personally owned face mask or covering. Fingerprints will not be taken if someone is sick, has a fever, or is coughing.