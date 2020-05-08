Bitterroot Star

Fingerprinting service to resume

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office will resume public fingerprinting on Tuesday, May 12th.  Fingerprints will be taken on an appointment only basis by calling 406-375-4080.  In an effort to catch up on the backlog of fingerprinting caused by COVID-19 restrictions, appointments can be made for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To limit crowding in the Justice Center lobby, appointments are mandatory.  Additionally, persons wishing to be fingerprinted must wear a personally owned face mask or covering.  Fingerprints will not be taken if someone is sick, has a fever, or is coughing.
