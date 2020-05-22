Eight Stock Farm Club employees test positive for COVID-19

May 22, 2020

Employees isolated as Club follows CDC guidelines

Stock Farm Club thanks Ravalli County Health Dept. for quick action

The Stock Farm Club today expressed its thanks to the Ravalli County Health Department for its quick response in assisting eight of its employees who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven of the employees are in isolation following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. One was hospitalized and is anticipated to be released today into quarantine.

“When one employee wasn’t feeling well, we immediately notified the Ravalli County Health Department for guidance and closed the Stock Farm,” said Steve Buck, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Stock Farm Club.

“The safety of our employees, our members and residents, and our community is our top priority,” Buck said. “We are very thankful for the immediate and thorough response of our County’s healthcare professionals. This virus can be caught anywhere and by anyone and we urge everyone to follow Ravalli County Health Department and CDC guidelines.”

Last weekend, one employee, who was ill, tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. He is anticipated to be released into quarantine today. That illness led to the immediate testing of other Stock Farm Club employees who worked in close proximity with the ill colleague. Consequently, seven co-workers tested positive. They are in isolation following CDC and Ravalli County Health Department guidelines. Many of these employees have worked for more than 20 years at the Club.

The Ravalli County Health Department evaluated additional Stock Farm employees. Out of an abundance of caution, all those tested or evaluated are self-quarantining as an additional safety precaution.

The Stock Farm Club has exceeded all of Montana’s directives and safety protocols from their initial activation. The Stock Farm Club continues to work closely with the Ravalli County Health Department to ensure the safety of our employees, members and our community, Buck said.

“We want to thank the County Health Department for its professionalism, care, and compassion to our employees and Montana,” Buck added. “We also want to thank the leadership of the Governor Bullock and his staff in helping all Montanans through this pandemic.”