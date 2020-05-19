Dreams realized for former Stevensville student

Carson Katen credits collective community support as an empowering factor in helping him to make an impact in the world. After graduating from high school in 2017, Katen signed to play football for Colby College (Class of 2021), known for its Neuro-Science department, located in Waterville, Maine. Doing so, Katen was then able to combine his two passions, playing football and studying the functions of the brain, a dream come true for him. He knew early on he was not going to college to play football, he was using football to go to college, and he remembers that a coach had told him early on, good grades will open doors. Open doors they did, as he has been offered and accepted an internship with Harvard Medical focusing on dementia and Alzheimer’s research.

Though he was torn between playing football where friends and family could watch and support him and pursuing his dream of studying neuroscience, he never took his eye off the prize. After having respectfully turned down offers to play for several colleges, locally and across the country, Katen packed his bags and headed east. He states, “Maine is very similar to Montana as far as weather and landscape, only they have an ocean.”

Katen is grateful to be pursuing his degree, building friendships and to have been a part of the success of the Colby College football team’s CBB Championships these past two years. Last summer, Katen had the privilege of working with Colby College’s MCMI (Maine Concussion Management Initiative), led by Dr. Paul Berkner. MCMI has been a pioneer in concussion research and education outreach, educating various sports teams and today’s youth on the effects of concussions, preventative measures and advanced rehabilitation techniques. Katen is excited to be involved with this program and its timely and important real world application.

This year Carson Katen is honored to have accepted an internship with Harvard Medical focusing on dementia and Alzheimer’s research. Prepared to embrace this opportunity head on and with confidence in what should prove to be an exciting, challenging and rewarding experience. Here Katen hopes to shed light on this final frontier of our minds and help further advance understanding in meaningful and useful ways to make a difference for future generations.

Katen’s story is one example of how students can lead when they are lifted by this community.

“Thank you, Bitterroot Valley for your steadfast and relentless support of our youth, it is making a difference,” says his mother, Melanie Katen. “He knows he would not be where he is today without the incredible people of our wonderful Stevensville community.”