Candiate Information – House District 87

The Bitterroot Star requested the following information from all candidates who have challengers in this election cycle.

• brief bio and photo

• statement of why you are running and the issues that are important to you

• your opinion of how the state is handling the COVID-19 situation

Here are their responses, in their own words.

Sashin Hume, Republican

Political experience:

Over 13 years in local grassroots political involvement, served and held multiple board member positions in local political groups representing the Montanan citizens. 2016 candidate for Senate District 45 Missoula (the University Area). No Republican had challenged the incumbent Democrat in that district before. With hardly any money and no help, received 35% of the votes.

The driving force to run in the House 87 race is a very simple one. The Bitterroot Valley is at an extremely important place in time. Currently we are faced with many critical issues. Ravalli County deserves to have a legislator who will represent them in the fight to protect their freedoms and rights. Those issues are best solved using a constitutional Christian conservative citizen like myself. My thirty years’ experience in small business ownership, only adds knowledge and understanding of the many economic problems the valley. Issues that are important: Keep government small, transparent, grow our economy, stop the property tax increases, fight the CSKT Water Compact, and put an end to drug and human trafficking. I will fight to protect the rights of the unborn, gun rights, property rights, farmers and ranchers, water rights. I will work on utilizing Montana’s treasures: mining, tourism, and forest. We should be maintaining and logging the forests with balance and forethought. This will bring money and jobs to our area while reducing the risk of forest fires.

My goal is to arm and empower the Ravalli County citizens with truth and facts. I will always work for you and you alone. I will protect your rights, and defend your freedoms, while holding firm to our Montanan spirit.

Facts are finally coming out about what has really occurred during the “COVID-19 pandemic.” From the beginning, we have been inundated with deceitful data coming from many directions. Even our own doctors and health organizations were daily giving out false information. Did you know that the health organizations we look to protect us, immunize our babies, and elongate our lives are privately owned? Think about that. That means there is no health organization out there without its own agenda. That translates to; no one is looking out for you the citizen. Now I am all for capitalism and commerce. I have been a small business owner for thirty years, but no money should be made from citizens health issues or demise. My goal is to protect our Montanan citizens. Couple the misinformation with the lack of historical scientific knowledge of this Corona-virus and we had the perfect storm of hysteria and worldwide panic.

Montana has fared well during this pandemic event. There are many factors that brought us to this outcome. It helps that the state of Montana has the ninth least population density per capita. It also helps that Montana is not a main port of entry into America. The states reporting 25,000 plus cases are New York, California, Texas and Florida. Governor Bullock’s early enactment to “social distance” was another move that kept our low ranking to 4th lowest Corona-virus cases and deaths in the country. President Trump’s decisive, early, smart and bold decision to stop the flow of international travel made a huge impact on the initial spread of disease throughout our country and in Montana. However, since those first weeks, the truth has become clearer. The virus is not as deadly as it had originally been claimed to be. This is good news for us all. If we look at the 2017-18 U.S. Influenza deaths, they were reported around 61,000. The 2019-20 Coronavirus U.S. deaths are to date 57,505. Recently we have seen reports from doctors and nurses on the front line. These reports have been very enlightening. They have showed us that there are many inconsistencies going on with the coronavirus accounting of patients and deaths. I think it is safe to say that 57,505 is an inflated number. Sadly, we might not ever know the real numbers. Now that we are starting to get true facts, we must ask ourselves, when does the cure start to become the curse? I think we have just lived this answer. Why is it okay to keep an abortion clinic open but not a church?

Did you know 44% of America’s economy is made up of small businesses? Even more shocking is a whopping 97% of businesses owned in the state of Montana are small businesses. Therefore, why is it okay to keep Walmart open but keep small businesses closed? The lessons learned from this event are great. Let’s not repeat them.

What we should do for the future:

1. Most important, vote for a balanced conservative republican governor. A governor of a state has a great power given to him. Just think of him like a mini president of our state who represents Montanans only.

2. We must have a sound plan in place for the next event.

3. We should have stockpiles of medical equipment and PPE to suit a pandemic event just for the State of Montana.

4. The hospitals must have a plan in place as well as beds and the capacity to deal with such an event.

5. Every household should have a month’s stockpile of toilet paper at all times! Just joking!

In closing, I have always considered myself blessed to call Ravalli County my home. In the past, I have been well aware that the residents of the valley in today’s world would be considered a rare breed of conservative, hardworking, God loving, kind, generous souls. Owning and running a small business here, I have seen proof of this over the years in a multitude of ways. However, it has been a blessing to witness Ravalli County citizens going above and beyond to help and give to the community. Although socially separated, our community showed the unity, concern, care, and love to its fellow citizens even in dark times. These selfless acts are sure to have rung out to heaven. This only confirms what I have known for years. Ravalli County is the last best place on earth because of its wonderful residents. We are truly blessed!

Contact Sashin Hume:

Online campaign website: www.votehume4mt.com

Call Or Text Me: 406-529-4425

Email Me: [email protected]

Mail Me: P.O. Box 1074, Florence, Mt. 59833

Stop By My Antique Shop: 5477 US HWY 93 North, Florence

Ron Marshall, Republican

I am an Army veteran and father. My wife Deanna and I live in Victor and own three small businesses.

I am currently vice president of the Montana Smoke Free Association (MSFA). I am also the current vice-chair for public relations the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee (RCRCC). I am a charter member of the Ravalli County Pachyderm Club and member of the Advancing Conservatism Society (ACS).

As a veteran of the U.S. armed services, I took an oath that never expired. I stand firm in what that oath represents. A duty to this country. A duty to this state. A duty to the people of this county and, this district.

I am not going to give you a long list of issues of what I think is important but, rather I want to hear what issues are important to you. What’s important to you and your family. what’s important to your job or your business.

My campaign is black and white. Literally. That is who I am. What you see is what you get. No flash. No bling. Just keeping it simple and honest. speaking the truth.

I am asking to represent you, the people of Montana’s House District 87. Not some other District, but the people of this District. The same District that I live in. Pinesdale, Corvallis north, Victor, Stevensville west, Stevensville south and Lone Rock.

The Constitution of the United States and The Constitution of Montana are my guides. I support them fully.

I do not support socialism however it may be presented.

I do not support abortion.

I support lower taxes and smaller government. Over regulation by government bureaucrats has got to stop.

I will not support any new regulations that encroach on the businesses or people of HD 87 or Montana.

Some candidates would have you believe that they are just the same. They are not. You be the judge.

Feel free to contact me by phone @ (406) 579-9498 or email [email protected]

I thank you for your support and may God bless you.

Laura Merrill, Democrat

Laura Merrill, 62, has lived in the Victor-Stevensville area since 1990. In her 30-years as a real estate broker, she’s worked on behalf of hundreds of families and learned first-hand how local issues affect lives. She’s been honored to serve the Valley she loves through the Bitter Root Water Forum, Bitter Root Land Trust, Bitterroot Human Rights Alliance, Bitterroot Valley Association of Realtors, Bitterroot Forest Restoration Committee, and currently as President of the Bitterroot Performing Arts Council. She earned a B.S. and M.S. in Forestry and Plant Pathology from Colorado State University, and worked in private tree care practice and for the U.S. Forest Service in ten states, including Montana.

Her career paths have prepared her to proudly serve a diverse electorate in the Montana Legislature. She has the skill set to listen to differing perspectives, find common ground, and negotiate win-win solutions for important issues affecting Montanans. Her ability to scientifically evaluate complex issues will also be beneficial in developing policy. “I am running because I feel I have something unique to offer in the legislature – a diverse perspective, sound business experience, and working knowledge of land use and natural resource issues in the private and public sectors.”

Issues of importance to her are those that affect affordability of life in the Bitterroot Valley such as housing, the cost of medical insurance and prescription drugs, and the rising expense of higher education, childcare, and elder-parent care. Protecting our natural resources and keeping our public lands under public land management is a top priority. Planning ahead for an energy future that utilizes our renewable resources and employs a new Montana workforce is not just aspirational, but is doable! The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Montanans in all walks of life, and of utmost concern is the sustainability of small farms and ranches, and businesses throughout the state. Laura is aware of the need to get Montana families the help they need to recover from financial, physical, and emotional loss realized during this unprecedented time.

Laura believes that the state response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a success. The governor’s decision to shelter in place was timely and effective, and has saved lives. Montanans have complied with the order, pulling together with care and generosity, and can take credit for the low infection spread. Our local health department and hospital are quick adapters and continue to stand ready for our community. Kudos to our scientists at Rocky Mountain Laboratories who are working night and day to create a vaccine as soon as possible! Montanans at all levels have championed the effort to stay ahead of the virus, and the leadership from our state government framed the groundwork. While we are not completely through this uncertain and difficult time, she agrees that it may be too early to open public schools this May, and that we absolutely need to remain vigilant in the coming months and into 2021.