‘Virtual Parent Time’ being offered

Mental Health America of Montana is offering "Virtual Parent Time." Parents - Family Time! - Virtual Parent Time is a time to talk about all sorts of subjects, kids, toddlers, how do I get "me" time. What has worked for you during the COVID 19 Isolation! Maybe offer another parent some helpful ideas,help a new mom and dad manage sleep deprivation, finding a schedule to help parents manage work/kids and family time? This is your survey Please help by taking this survey - so they can get those groups started! https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZS69HQV

