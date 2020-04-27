Bitterroot Star

‘Virtual Parent Time’ being offered

Mental Health America of Montana is offering "Virtual Parent Time."
Parents - Family Time! - 
Virtual Parent Time is a time to talk about all sorts of subjects, kids, toddlers, how do I get "me" time. What has worked for you during the COVID 19 Isolation! Maybe offer another parent some helpful ideas,help a new mom and dad manage sleep deprivation, finding a schedule to help parents manage work/kids and family time? This is your survey

Please help by taking this survey - so they can get those groups started!
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZS69HQV
