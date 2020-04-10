Town Pump providing $1 million to food banks

Responding to the severe strain on the state’s food banks during the coronavirus pandemic, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is providing $1 million in immediate grants to its food bank partners, including the Darby Bread Box, Haven House Food Bank and Stevensville Pantry Partners in the Bitterroot.

The money will be sent directly to 100 food banks, food pantries and shelters in 83 Montana communities. These grants do not require any community matching funds.

“This is Montanans helping Montanans,” Foundation Director Bill McGladdery said. “Town Pump recognizes the urgency to help out our neighbors now as food insecurity grows in this unprecedented emergency.”

Food bank representatives said the pandemic has put additional financial strains on families who were already vulnerable and needing food assistance. They also said monetary donations

allow for needed versatility, allowing them to purchase what food they need.

Many local food banks and Town Pump collaborate with the Montana Food Bank Network, which also is receiving money. The network’s purchasing power equals about $5 in food for each $1 spent by a food bank, extending the impact of the grants, a Network spokesperson said.

The emergency grants will not affect the Foundation’s annual “Be A Friend In Deed, Help Those In Need” fundraising campaign for food banks in the fall.