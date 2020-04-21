Three vie for two seats on Stevensville school board

Sean Lenahan

My name is Sean Lenahan and I am a candidate for the position of Trustee for the Stevensville School District. I am currently serving as a Trustee for the District and have served in this capacity for approximately (3) years. During this time, it has been my distinct privilege to advocate for the students of the Stevensville School District and be part of the team helping to equip the District for the next generation of educating our community’s most valuable assets, our kids!

I believe that the Trustee position is best represented by individuals who possess a broad range of experience, in order to reflect a balanced perspective in decision-making. To this end, I bring my experience as a father of (5) beautiful kiddos, Marine Corps veteran, law enforcement veteran, volunteer, and current private-sector business professional to bear in my role as a Trustee for the District. Serving as a Trustee is a complete honor for me, and as a long-time resident of Stevensville, I look forward to continuing to help humbly improve our community…thank you for your support!

Ben Meyer

Ben Meyer is a native of Stevensville and a graduate of the K-12 Stevensville Public School system. I am running to retain my seat on the Stevensville School Board for three reasons.

One, I am a career educator and I understand education both from a pedagogical and business standpoint. I taught high school in Conrad and Ronan before serving as the state administrator for agricultural education in Idaho. I currently work as the regional administrator for the central and western US for agricultural education and the National FFA Organization. I have a daily and direct understanding of educational policy and funding. This is coupled with my personal background as a public-school teacher. I strongly believe that school boards function to hire and support good administrators and teachers with a responsibility to equip them with the resources they need to teach. I have first-hand experience in knowing how a school can run smoothly when the board and the team of professional educators work in harmony to meet the needs of the community. Stevensville teachers carry out amazing things on a daily basis when properly supported by a visionary and forward-looking school board. I ask for your vote so I can continue my efforts to support Stevensville teachers. My support is coupled with a solid sense of fiscal responsibility to the Stevensville taxpayer. Monitoring, understanding, and governing the business decisions of the school district are a key component of my board position and a critical aspect of why I want to continue to serve on the school board.

Two, service to the community of Stevensville. As a product of the Stevensville Schools and a father of two daughters in the school district, I take my connection and commitment to the community of Stevensville seriously and sincerely. As in so many Montana towns, the school in Stevensville is a critical part of the fabric of the community. It is my vision as a board trustee to continue to find new partnerships and opportunities for collaboration between the school and the private sector. Students benefit from community and workforce interaction and public education is more than curriculum and instruction. I ask for your vote to continue on the school board to advance Stevensville Schools as an institution that produces graduates who can readily find their place in the workforce and network of our community or wherever they settle in life.

Three, I believe in a school system that produces graduates who are career and college ready. As a former career and technical education (CTE) teacher, I know first-hand the value in producing students who are academically successful and have a working knowledge of hands-on, real-world skills. The 2019 school bond that will build a modern and flexible CTE department focused in agriculture and industrial trades is a perfect path forward for Stevensville students. My background in agriculture education/CTE has benefited the school board in the design and conceptualization of the building project. I ask for your vote to continue serving on the school board so I can work to make Stevensville the premier school in the valley for graduating students who are both career and college ready.

Meyer, his wife Michelle, and their two daughters live on the family ranch east of Stevensville. Meyer’s father Jay and grandmother Irma were both career teachers in the Stevensville School District. Meyer can be reached at [email protected] or 239-1213.

Wm Todd Wohlman

I’m a born and raised Montanan who returned to Montana in 2012 after enlistment in the USAF and my spouses 20-year Air Force career. Our family fell in love with the Bitterroot Valley and have made a loving home here. I am proud to say that our three children are Stevensville High School graduates. Additionally, I’m a Family Nurse Practitioner with a 25-year career as a critical care nurse and nurse educator. Currently, I work for Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.

I am running for a position on the Stevensville School Board because I have a strong passion for education. My advanced degree in nursing education allows me to understand the complexities that come with teaching, curriculum development, and educating across many age groups. I intend to use these skills and insight to support the development of our schools, guide decisions of our School Board, and connect with the students as well as the community.

I’ve quickly come to love the Stevensville community and serve our neighbors through several volunteer groups. I’m no stranger to the work of boards, councils, and committees. I now wish to explore the whole entity of Stevensville School District and assist in making it the premier school I know it can be.