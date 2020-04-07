Stress in the time of coronavirus

Self and community care: managing the stress of social distancing

By Marnie Craig

Bitterroot Valley residents are learning new ways to care for themselves and others while social distancing. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing are meant to keep us safe, but concerns for our health and the health of those we love, combined with unplanned time off from work and loss of income and the challenge of securing the food and personal items we need to survive requires a new level of self and community care.

Ravalli County Alcoholics Anonymous members have risen to the challenge. Susan B. said AA members rely on being around sober people for support. Being cared for and hugged is a natural part of their meetings so being isolated is difficult, but they are staying connected. AA is still holding meetings six days a week using Zoom video conferencing and talking on the phone. Anyone with a desire to stop drinking can call the AA Hotline 833-800-8553 to get the help they need.

“We have a good network and a lot of good sobriety in the valley helping to make all this happen,” she said. “If I needed a meeting tonight I could get one.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has advice for managing the distress of social distancing.

Make sure you have what you need to feel safe, secure, and comfortable.

Pandemic experts are asking us not to go to the grocery store or pharmacy for the next two weeks. Arrange for groceries, toiletries and medications to be delivered to your home. Many valley grocery stores are offering home delivery or curbside pickup. Pharmacies are also providing home delivery, mail services or curbside pickup. Each day brings change. Call for updates.

Jessica Shepherd works at Burnt Fork Market in Stevensville. Her regular job is pricing coordinator, but since social distancing guidelines were established she takes orders, shops and delivers groceries to the curbside for pick-up or to people’s homes.

“I hope that we are run ragged filling orders to take to people so they can stay home,” she said. “I would love to have everyone here filling orders to be picked up at the curb. That would mean people are following the guidelines.”

Use social media as a tool and resource. The “Bitterroot To Go” Facebook page has daily updates about special business hours, closures and deliveries offered by local restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies and more.

JaLee Montana of Darby drives to Missoula on Thursdays and Saturdays to donate plasma, so it made sense to stop at Walmart and Costco too. When social distancing was implemented, she began shopping for her grandparents and a friend with breast cancer. Last Saturday she shopped for eight people at Costco and four at Walmart.

Montana was in Super One in Hamilton when people first started hoarding toilet paper. She saw a man and woman in their eighties pulling an oxygen cart and heard the man tell his wife there was no toilet paper. “I knew where to find some so I offered to go get it for him and deliver to his house,” she said. “Out of a 12-pack he only took four rolls and shared the rest with his neighbors.”

“I take precautions and wash my hands very frequently when shopping,” she said. “If someone needs help they can find me on Facebook. If someone is high-risk I’m happy to help.”

Be assured if you receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you will automatically be renewed for benefits without having to reapply, and the three-month limit on SNAP benefits for the unemployed has been suspended. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is providing services over the phone and flexibility in purchasing WIC foods at the store.

If you are 60+ call the Council on Aging to sign up for Meal on Wheels, 406-363-5690. Meal on Wheels volunteers are dropping off pre-cooked frozen meals to doorsteps.

Take control.

Be proactive with preventative measures like washing your hands. See the CDC’s list of preventative measures.

Wear a non-medical face mask when out in public. Many local people are sewing masks.

Reduce financial stress.

If you are unemployed because of COVID-19, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry has a Resource Guide to help you apply for unemployment.

If you are having trouble paying your rent or your mortgage, talk with your landlord or lender. Federal and local governments have placed limitations on evictions and residential foreclosures.

Contact your utility providers, cable and internet provider to request alternative bill payment arrangements as needed. There are limits on water, heat and internet cancellations, and state agencies are extending deadlines for housing assistance recipients and applicants.

Montana has increased food supplies for food pantries and food banks. If you are experiencing food insecurity, call your local food pantry for their hours. Most are offering curbside pick-up for pre-boxed groceries:

Darby Bread Box, 206 E. Tanner, 821-2081

Hamilton Haven House, 316 N. 3rd, 363-2450

Stevensville Pantry Partners, 3614 ALC Way, 777-0351

Connect with others.

Reach out to people you trust. Check on someone every day, especially those who live alone. Use telephone, email, text messaging and social media. Video chat options like Skype, Google Duo and FaceTime make connecting easy.

Learn the Bitterroot Cheer. Join members of the community by stepping outside each evening at 8 p.m. to cheer, clap, howl and make noise in honor of our essential workers.

Tasha Marie of Hamilton was so inspired by videos of people in New York yelling and cheering from their windows and balconies in support of the city’s essential healthcare workers she created a public Facebook group Bitterroot Cheer. The group now has over 1,600 members with people cheering from Darby to Lolo.

Melody Blake of Hamilton was working at Domino’s Pizza on Saturday night when she stepped outside and heard the cheering. “I heard so many people,” she said, “I almost cried. I couldn’t participate because I was at work, but it was astounding.”

Help others.

Check on your neighbors, especially those living alone or in remote areas.

Donate toilet paper to the Council on Aging at 310 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton.

Donate food, wipes, hand soap and sanitizer to your local food banks.

Stay informed and updated while limiting your media exposure.

Don’t watch, read or listen to social media or news reports that make you feel anxious or distressed. Look to credible sources such as the Ravalli County COVID 19 website, the Montana Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force site, the Montana DPHHS Coronavirus COVID-19 page, the CDC: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO: World Health Organization.

Sign up for emergency alerts via text or email to get updates as soon as they are available: CDC Email and Text Updates and Montana’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Make time to relax and unwind.

Do things that work for you. Breathe deeply, stretch, meditate or pray. Go for walks and work in the yard. Engage in activities you enjoy.

If you work from home, maintain regular hours and take regular breaks. Do something fun after completing a difficult project or task.

Take nothing for granted and be willing to go with the flow.