Stevensville Schools begins construction project

The Stevensville School District and Quality Construction have begun demolition work and site preparation just eleven months after Stevensville voters approved $6,369,000 for the elementary district and $14,169,000 for the high school district renovations in the May 2019 bond election.

Dr. Robert Moore, Superintendent, says, “It is exciting to see three years of planning and preparation come to fruition. While we are disappointed with the current closure of the school due to the coronavirus pandemic, the closure has allowed Quality Construction to begin significant portions of the demolition. I am excited and happy for the Stevensville community to see the start of a project that will positively impact the community for many years.”

The high school projects are designed primarily to accommodate growth, address safety concerns, and comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements but will also include a new state-of-the-art Agricultural, Trades & Technology wing. Energy efficiency upgrades will include replacing the original 1960 boiler, new efficient windows, and modern air control units in classrooms. A new parking and drop off area will also address traffic issues.

The elementary school projects will also accommodate growth by adding four additional classrooms and provide much needed additional special education facilities. A new safety entrance and administration area will be constructed, as well as a new playground and parking lot with a drop off area. Similar to the high school, the primary school building will receive new windows and air control units. The primary school building will also have major foundation and drainage issues resolved that could have led to major, long-term structural damage.

Both the high school and elementary districts will share the construction of a new bus barn, renovation of a new maintenance building, and the demolition of the old pre-1940s maintenance shed.

With students and teachers conducting distance learning from home, the district and Quality Construction are attempting to take advantage of the absence of students and teachers to begin portions of the project early. Should school closures be extended, construction will be well underway when students return.

The current plan will see all phases of renovation and expansion completed by November 2021, but plans could change for construction to finish earlier based on the current health situation.

The school district will post photos that track the progress of preparation, demolition, renovations and expansion at https://www.stevensvilleschools.org/construction-updates-photos/