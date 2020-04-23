Stevensville Business Relief Fund created

Project59870 in Stevensville has created the Stevensville Business Relief Fund on GoFundMe. The initial fundraising goal is $10,000 and proceeds will be distributed as grants to Stevensville businesses that need a little help due to the challenges of staying viable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Stevensville no longer has a business advocacy group, Project59870 has stepped up to help. Here is the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stevensville-business-relief-fund

Project59870 is a 501 (c)(3) established to facilitate and support projects that preserve and enhance the general health, safety, welfare and quality of life of the residents of the greater Stevensville area, zip code 59870, through facilitation and funding to worthy groups and individuals.

“Project59870 loves everything about our small town including and because of all our small businesses,” said Maureen Wali, project59870 treasurer. “To one degree or another they need our support right now.”

“There won’t be many of the events and festivals this year that bring additional patrons and purchases which equates to a profitable business staying open,” said Wali. “Our tourism might be limited by state requirements. Who knows what will happen next month – but today we all need to step up and help where we can.”

Your donations will be held by Project59870 and distributed directly to local businesses. Potential uses include payment of mortgage or rent, utilities, insurance, or other business-related expenses.

The goal is to help 59870 businesses stay afloat during this COVID-19 crisis so they can continue operations and bring back employees who may have been laid off. Applications for funding will be reviewed by the project59870 board of directors and, when approved, funds will be distributed immediately.

The intent is to eliminate as many barriers as possible to get assistance into the hands of Stevensville businesses – quickly. If funds remain when businesses are once again fully operational, they will remain with project59870 and be used to provide continued assistance to Stevensville businesses.

“If you are unable to give we encourage you to support Stevensville’s local businesses by purchasing gift cards or patronizing those businesses that remain operational being mindful of distance requirements in place,” said Wali.

Thank you so very much! For more information contact Victoria Howell, chair, at 207-8793.

Project59870 Board of Directors: Cheryl Burgmeier, Jaime Devlin, Brandon Dewey, Victoria Howell, Joan Prather, Maureen Wali, Tonu Wali