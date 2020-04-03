Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

SNAP benefits increased for Montana families 

by Leave a Comment

U.S. Senator Steve Daines has announced that SNAP benefits will be increased for Montana families during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This is about delivering relief for families struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic and I will continue working to ensure that Montanans have access to the resources they need during this crisis,” Daines said.

Montana being eligible for SNAP Emergency Allotments means that all SNAP recipients in Montana would now be eligible to receive the maximum SNAP benefits by household size per month. To see the maximum SNAP benefits by household size per month, click HERE.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO