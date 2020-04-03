SNAP benefits increased for Montana families 

U.S. Senator Steve Daines has announced that SNAP benefits will be increased for Montana families during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This is about delivering relief for families struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic and I will continue working to ensure that Montanans have access to the resources they need during this crisis,” Daines said.

Montana being eligible for SNAP Emergency Allotments means that all SNAP recipients in Montana would now be eligible to receive the maximum SNAP benefits by household size per month. To see the maximum SNAP benefits by household size per month, click HERE.