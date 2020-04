Ravalli County COVID-19 Incident Management Team reported a 4th positive Coronavirus case on Saturday, April 12. The patient is a female in her 20’s who was exposed to the virus in another Montana county and has been in quarantine. Ravalli County Public Health has been working throughout the weekend to identify contacts and support the patient. A 5th positive case was subsequently identified. The patient is a female under 10 in the same family as a previously confirmed case. Both cases are quarantined and recovering at home.