Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-3-20

April 3, 2020

As of noon today, April 3, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

Weekend reminder: Enjoy the outdoors – at a distance!

Dr. Carol Calderwood, Incident Commander, “Believe that every single voluntary action we take is making a difference: self distancing and reminding your kids of distancing, essential travel, buying only what you need, checking on a neighbor, or calling a person that may be confined to assisted living or a nursing home. We are – together, making a difference.”

The Emergency Operations Center for Ravalli County COVID-19 is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Call 406-375-6650 for questions about COVID-19 or to clarify recommendations that have been issued.

Per Governor Bullock’s Executive Order, all people that come into Ravalli County from out of state of out of country need to contact the County’s emergency operation center at 406-375-6650.