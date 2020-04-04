Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-3-20

|Friday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m., Ravalli County Public Health was made aware of a positive test of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The patient is a male in his sixties and isolated at home. The Ravalli County COVID Incident Management Team said the positive case is associated with travel and Public Health is taking steps to fully investigate the exposure.
|The team said additional positive cases were expected. The team also credited Ravalli County residents for following all of the best practices and guidelines which has helped to significantly reduce the spread of this virus in our community.
Leave a Reply