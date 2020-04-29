Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-29-20

April 29, 2020

As of noon today, April 29, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. There were 5 positive cases, and all of the cases have recovered.

Dr. Carol Calderwood, Incident Commander and Ravalli County Public Health Officer: “This – however ‘this’ is described, is not over, we are not done with ‘this’. We are waiting – the community is waiting. We – the Public Health Department and the Incident Management Team – are waiting for the next 3 weeks to see how we come through ‘this’. Bars and restaurants will open May 4. It can take up to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear. If there are no positives during that time, it still doesn’t mean that ‘this’ is gone from our community.

“Montana has a low rate of positive cases and deaths, because we have practiced social distancing and taken personal protective actions.

“It is the small actions that make a difference. We highly recommend that salons and barbershops follow the Governor’s direction for distancing and wearing masks. Is there someone going around checking to see if people comply, no. Be responsible for yourself and others – wear a mask when you are out in public, going to appointments, or at a place where you cannot maintain physical distancing. As a business owner, do you want to have the business that becomes the center for the next positive case because you chose not to implement safety procedures?”

The Incident Management Team and the Public Health Department will continue to be ready to help the residents of Ravalli County – our friends, our neighbors.

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center number will continue to be staffed from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out of State arrivals.