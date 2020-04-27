Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-27-20

April 27, 2020

As of noon today, April 27, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. We have had 5 cases. All of the cases have recovered. As of this date, 296 tests have been submitted to the State lab – 290 were negative, 5 were positive, and one case is pending.

Public Health Officer and Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood: “We are slowly opening our community. This will be a telling time. It can take from 9 – 14 days before COVID-19 symptoms appear. We know that social distancing is the ONLY precaution against COVID-19. It is up to us. Distancing and personal health recommendations are still in place. If you don’t feel comfortable, remove yourself from the situation. Remind people, nicely, they are infringing in your space.

“During the next two weeks, as we wait to see what happens, daily news releases will be scaled back to a couple of times a week, unless there are new COVID-19 cases. This doesn’t mean the county’s preparedness is less or there is less interest in our vigilance for the health and wellbeing of our County residents. We will let you know if something happens or see a need for reminders and or education.”

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out of State arrivals.