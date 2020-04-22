Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-22-20

April 22, 2020

As of noon today, April 22, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. We have had 5 cases. The first 3 cases recovered. The remaining 2 positive cases are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined. It is expected the last 2 cases will be out of quarantine and isolation this weekend.

Incident Commander, Dr. Carol Calderwood: “The Governor’s Press Conference is scheduled for noon today to announce details on Montana’s plan for a phased and gradual reopening. As stated yesterday, we are working on a plan for Ravalli County to complement the Governor’s announcement. It is unlikely our plan will be ready this afternoon. We will send out our plan hopefully tomorrow, Thursday, April 23, no later than Friday, April 24 in the morning. Thank you for your patience. We want to provide you with the best information possible.”

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out of State arrivals.