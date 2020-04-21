Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-21-20

April 21, 2020

As of noon today, April 21, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. There are 5 cases. The first 3 cases recovered. The remaining 2 positive cases are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined.

Incident Commander, Dr. Carol Calderwood: “We all are waiting for our County to reopen. We all want to be safe and open. We – the Incident Management Team – are working on a preliminary reopening plan for the County. However, like several other counties in Montana, we are waiting for Governor Bullock’s announcement to make the necessary changes to comply with his new direction/recommendations. The Governor’s office just announced that his briefing for today is rescheduled for tomorrow.

“COVID-19 will be around until there is a vaccine. We need to remember that, and continue to be responsible for our own personal safety – distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask. Refer to the CDC website for information about Opening America Up Again.”

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out of State arrivals.