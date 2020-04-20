Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-20-20

April 20, 2020

As of noon today, April 20, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. There are 5 cases, with the first three cases recovered. The remaining 2 positive cases are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined.

Incident Commander, Dr. Carol Calderwood: “There is a lot of talk about the State of Montana ‘reopening.’ Ravalli County residents have made a difference in the spread of COVID-19 with their health practices the past few week; staying at home/sheltering in place, distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands. We don’t want those efforts to have been pointless. Just because there may be a date to open, doesn’t mean COVID-19 is gone.

“We – the Incident Management Team, and County officials- are working on a plan that coincides with the CDC recommendations to having a phased opening approach. We will outline the County’s approach shortly after Governor Bullock makes an announcement for the State. The County plan will be posted on the ravalli.us website. Refer to CDC website, for the national guidelines.”

There are three phases in the national plan:

Phase 1 – Continue to shelter in place, precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents, distancing, avoiding socializing in groups of more than 10, minimize non-essential travel, and adhering to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Schools, organized youth activities, and bars should remain closed. Visitors to senior living facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Large venues – sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship can operate under strict distancing protocols. Gyms can open if they adhere to strict distancing and sanitation protocols.

Phase 2 – Recommends all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. People returning to work should be aware that they may carry the virus back home. When in public, people should still practice distancing. Social settings of more than 50 – where distancing may not be practical – should be avoided. Schools and organized youth activities can reopen. Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be avoided. Large venues – sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship – can operate under strict distancing protocols. Gyms can open if they adhere to strict distancing and sanitation protocols. Bars may open with diminished standing-room occupancy.

Phase 3 – Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but should still practice physical distancing, minimize social exposure.

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out of State arrivals.