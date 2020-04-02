Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-2-20

April 2, 2020

As of noon today, April 2, 2020, there is still only one case of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

The questions being asked: “Why are we, Ravalli County, still having restrictions if we only have one case? We aren’t a densely populated area, why do we have to have the same restrictions as cities do?”

According to Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood, “Of the five COVID-19 deaths in Montana, three were in a county smaller than Ravalli. The ages of positive cases has ranged from 10 to 80. The next question normally is, if we still only have one case in a week or two weeks, haven’t we avoided COVID-19. No. Counties all around us are continuing to have new cases every day. We are not exempt by our location or population. We have done so well. Keep up the good work, keep helping your neighbors, keep distancing.”

The Emergency Operations Center for Ravalli County COVID-19 is open daily from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650 for questions about COVID-19 or to clarify recommendations that have been issued.

Per Governor Bullock’s Executive Order, all people that come into Ravalli County from out of state of out of country need to contact the County’s emergency operation center at

406-375-6650.