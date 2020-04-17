Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-17-20

April 17, 2020

As of noon today, April 17, 2020, there are 5 cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The first three cases have recovered. For the remaining positive cases, the 2 are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined. Of the 237 tests have been submitted to the labs, 220 negative, 5 positive.

From Ravalli County Residents to the other residents in the State of Montana: We are in this together. Now more than ever, we are relying on each other to keep our State safe. Some communities are having a much more difficult time than others. Know that we support you and care for you.

Distancing Facts:

Montana 1,000,000. Pop. 422 COVID-19 cases 8 deaths Shelter in Place

N. Dakota 795,000. Pop. 439 COVID-19 case 9 deaths Non-essential closure only

S. Dakota 888,000. Pop. 1,311 COVID-19 cases 7 deaths No closures

Nebraska 2,000,000. Pop. 1,066 COVID-19 cases 24 deaths No closures

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and report out of State arrivals.